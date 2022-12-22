Free Press Honors Herb Brogan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Free Press has named Jackson Lumen Christi’s Herb Brogan as its Michigan high school football coach of the year. Brogan completed his 44th season Thanksgiving week end by leading his team to the division seven state title at Detroit’s Ford Field against Traverse City St. Francis, 15-12. Lumen began the season 0-3 for the first time at the school in 52 years.

