Free Press Honors Herb Brogan

Football
Football(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Free Press has named Jackson Lumen Christi’s Herb Brogan as its Michigan high school football coach of the year. Brogan completed his 44th season Thanksgiving week end by leading his team to the division seven state title at Detroit’s Ford Field against Traverse City St. Francis, 15-12. Lumen began the season 0-3 for the first time at the school in 52 years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Township Fire Department is responding to an active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off...
1 killed in Knob Hill Apartment fire in Okemos
Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of Saint Johns were arrested...
Two arrested in connection with 2018 homicide of hunter
Authorities tell News 10 that hot embers were festering in the building and the wind has caused...
Crews respond to a second fire at Knob Hill Apartment Complex in Okemos
Porch pirate of Bath Township caught
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days continue into the weekend

Latest News

NFL Star Jalen Hurts Signs Lemon Perfect Endorsement Deal
Eagles’ Hurts Will Be Sidelined
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
Sunday Ticket Headed to YouTube
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett drops back to...
Steelers’ Pickett To Receive Extra Protection
Penn State head coach James Franklin greets Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker following an...
Free Press Gets Court Ordered Details on Tucker’s Contract