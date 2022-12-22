Free Press Gets Court Ordered Details on Tucker’s Contract

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Per court order, Michigan State University has turned over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s contract which was revised with the help of two donors in 2021. Mat Ishbia, who purchased the NBA’s Phoenix Suns earlier this week, is contributing $14 million over ten years; Steve St. Andre is contributing $10 million in six installments. MSU is on the hook for the remaining $71 million of the fully guaranteed ten year $95 million deal.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.