First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During the night most areas picked up 2-4′' of snow with the Arctic cold front moving through the area. Today through Saturday expect on and off snow showers across Mid-Michigan. An inch or two of additional snow is possible today and tonight. The chance exists for a light accumulation of snow again on Saturday. The heavy snow the next few days will be closer to the Great Lakes.

Today and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days: Our focus now shifts away from the actual area of low pressure with the snow and Arctic cold front to the strong and gusty winds behind the storm and front. Temperatures tumbled into the teens last night and will not move much today with readings in the single digits to around 10º. With wind gusts at times near 50 MPH wind chills may approach -15 or lower this afternoon. The gusty winds and bitter wind chills will continue tonight into Saturday. The gusty winds will also cause blowing snow. Road crews will be making many passes over the same stretch of roadways as the gusty west to northwest wind will continue to blow the snow over the pavement. Also working against clearing the roads are the cold temperatures making ice melting agents less effective. If you need to be on the roads today or tomorrow allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. The gusty winds could cause scattered power outages this afternoon into Saturday.

Sunday for Christmas it will still be cold with highs near 20º, but the wind will not be as strong. We have just the chance of a few flurries on Christmas. Monday will be another cold day with a high in the mid 20s. Warmer temperatures and rain are expected by late next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 23, 2022

Average High: 34º Average Low 22º

Lansing Record High: 60° 2015

Lansing Record Low: -16° 1896

Jackson Record High: 61º 2015

Jackson Record Low: -12º 1989

