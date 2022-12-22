OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Fire Department and East Lansing Fire Department are responding to a second fire at the Knob Hill Apartment Complex off Okemos Road, just north of Jolly Road.

Authorities tell News 10 that hot embers were festering in the building and the wind has caused the fire to start back up again.

Multiple crews previously responded to a fire on Wednesday just after 11 a.m.

Neighboring Club Meridian apartments reported they are experiencing “very minimal or no water pressure” through the complex as the fire at Knob Hill is attended to.

Officials are asking that you avoid the area of 2300 Knob Hill Dr. in Okemos.

News 10 is on the scene. More as this story develops.

