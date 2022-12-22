OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Fire Department and East Lansing Fire Department are responding to a second fire at the Knob Hill Apartment Complex off Okemos Road, just north of Jolly Road.

Authorities tell News 10 that hot embers were festering in the building and the wind has caused the fire to start back up again.

Multiple crews previously responded to a fire on Wednesday just after 11 a.m.

Related: Multiple crews respond to fire at Knob Hill Apartments

Neighboring Club Meridian apartments reported they are experiencing “very minimal or no water pressure” through the complex as the fire at Knob Hill is attended to.

Officials are asking that you avoid the area of 2300 Knob Hill Dr. in Okemos.

News 10 is on the scene. More as this story develops.

More: Okemos apartment fire displaces dozens of families just before Christmas

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Township Fire Department is responding to an active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off...
Multiple crews respond to fire at Knob Hill Apartments
Porch pirate of Bath Township caught
First Alert Weather Day
Today, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days
Okemos apartment fire displaces dozens of families just before Christmas
Okemos apartment fire displaces dozens of families just before Christmas
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
No major injuries reported in school bus rollover crash in Calhoun County

Latest News

Blind or visually impaired Michiganders can now apply to receive an audible currency reader
With Thursday, Friday, and Saturday being declared First Alert Weather Days, chief...
Heavy snow, gusty winds make for dangerous Thursday travel
Michigan State Police encourages Michiganders to prepare for upcoming severe weather
(Source: MGN)
Heavy snow, gusty winds make for dangerous Thursday travel