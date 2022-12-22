Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’

The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with parainfluenza.
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with parainfluenza.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Gray News) - A family says they are going through an awful time after losing their child to the flu.

The DeBord family said their 12-year-old son Anthony first got sick with parainfluenza and was sent to urgent care with shortness of breath. He was treated with a nebulizer and given prescriptions for an inhaler and steroids before being sent home to rest.

However, Anthony has mild asthma and, after returning home, his family said he had an acute and catastrophic asthmatic attack due to the flu.

Anthony was without a heartbeat for nearly 20 minutes and ended up suffering a severe brain injury, according to the family.

Andrea Swiatek, Anthony’s aunt, said she started a GoFundMe on behalf of the family to help with medical expenses during the difficult time, but the 12-year-old ended up dying.

Swiatek said Anthony was wise and kind beyond his years, saying he would always go out of his way to do something special for his family.

Anthony’s aunt said she was hoping he would get his miracle. However, Anthony died on Nov. 4.

“Unfortunately, our sweet Angel was called home,” the DeBord family shared online.

The family said they laid Anthony to rest on Nov. 14 and thanked everyone for their support, as the GoFundMe account has currently raised more than $140,000 with a goal initially started for $5,000.

“THANK YOU to all of you who have contributed to Anthony’s honor. We are beyond grateful for your support and generosity. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the DeBord family shared.

The family said Anthony will continue to make a difference by donating his organs, and the extra funds collected will be designated to a nonprofit in his name.

“We can keep Anthony alive through the kind acts we do for one another. Our purpose is to give back to the community and world that has so graciously walked this journey with us,” the DeBord family shared.

