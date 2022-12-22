Driver arrested in Brighton found in possession of large amounts of marijuana

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) stopped a vehicle in on Tuesday around 6:10 p.m. for texting while driving. The investigation found the driver in possession of large amounts of marijuana, THC wax, vape pens and cartridges, mushrooms, and scales.

The driver was arrested and taken to Livingston County Jail.

