Blind or visually impaired Michiganders can now apply to receive an audible currency reader

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Currency readers are available to eligible Michiganders who are blind or visually impaired. As announced by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), Michigan residents who are blind or visually impaired can apply to receive an audible currency reader at no cost through the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library.

“Working in partnership with the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing, we will be able to distribute currency readers to eligible citizens, expanding the services and resources we provide to support blind and visually impaired Michiganders,” said William Robinson, Director of the Bureau of Services for Blind Persons.

Referred to as the iBill Talking Banknote Identifier, the currency reader is a small, handheld device that quickly identifies the bill’s denomination in one of three ways including a clear natural voice, a pattern of tones, or a pattern of vibrations for privacy. The currency reader identifies all U.S. currency in circulation, including $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 denominations.

The Bureau of Services for Blind Persons, within LEO’s Office of Employment and Training, assists Michigan residents who are blind or visually impaired by facilitating a variety of services and resources, including the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library.

Library staff will assist those who are eligible with completing currency reader applications and provide demonstrations and answer questions on how the devices work.

Offering many services, including braille and audiobooks to individuals who are unable to use standard print materials. They all give access to more than 23,000 braille and 100,000 audiobook titles.

“Our goal is to make the application process as easy as possible for the people we serve,” said Braille and Talking Book Library Manager Scott Norris. The currency reader will go out in the mail the next business day said Norris.

Those interested in applying for a currency reader should contact the library by calling 1-800-992-9012, or by emailing turnerb9@michigan.gov.

