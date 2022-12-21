Your Health: Recovering from shoulder injuries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Football, volleyball, rugby, even biking or snowboarding can set an athlete up for a serious shoulder injury and require surgery to fix it.

But how does an athlete, or weekend warrior, know when they can return to the activities they love?

Ryan Green loves to hop on his mountain bike, for fitness and fun.

“It’s like being on a self-guided rollercoaster,” Green said.

But during a ride last year, Green was going downhill at about 20 miles an hour and suddenly lost control on loose gravel.

“When you can’t even raise your arm above this point, you know, there’s a major issue,” he said.

Dr. John-Paul Rue, an Orthopedic Surgeon at Mercy Medical Center, determined green had broken a bone that keeps the shoulder joint in place.

“It’s like a golf ball sitting on a golf tee,” Dr. Rue said. “It wants to try to fall off, and the muscles and the tissues around it try to keep it in place. Because of the force, it actually punched through and broke the lip of the bony glenoid, which is the cup, if you will, or the tee.”

Surgery was the only option.

Green came through with just some tiny scars to show. But one big challenge after surgery is knowing when an athlete can return to activity since there are no set guidelines to follow.

Earlier this year, researchers outlined six criteria doctors and shoulder patients should consider before starting up again.

Those include pain level, range of shoulder motion, strength, endurance, the way the joints and muscles work together, and confidence.

“When I’m doing these tests, I’m watching them,” Dr. Rue explained. “To see if they are not bothered by it at all or if they’re bothered by it.”

After twelve months, Green was ready to ride again.

“Doing all the exercises, doing the strengthening, doing the range of motion, it was all necessary to get back to this point, but it was all totally worth it.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.