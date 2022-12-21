Sparrow and its UAW bargaining units reach new contract agreements covering 2,200 caregivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New contracts approved for Sparrow and its four UAW bargaining units that will extend to Nov. 30, 2025. This includes a clause for an additional one-year extension. The previous contracts expired on Nov. 30.

The contract will impact about 2,200 caregivers, including those in Support Operations, Food and Nutrition Services, Facilities, technicians who work directly with patients in Respiratory Therapy, Radiology, Physical Therapy, and Pharmacy, and many caregivers who support Sparrow Specialty Hospital.

“These contracts allow us to sustain and grow our workforce. We were able to migrate our caregivers to our core health plans as well as reduce restrictions that will help us to recruit those who bring experience into Sparrow,” said Cindy LaFountain, Sparrow’s Director of Caregiver Relations.

Negotiations on new contracts began Sept. 13 and tentative agreements were reached on Dec. 2. Union members ratified all four agreements on Dec. 9. Two of the units gave 100 percent approval.

Muhammad Qawwee, president of UAW Local 4911, which represents Sparrow caregivers, said his team feels they negotiated an excellent collective bargaining agreement for their members.

“We were able to vastly improve our work areas and protect our members from violence and harassment, which seem to be increasing at work sites,” Qawwee said. “We were also able to maintain and lower our health insurance premiums in the later years of our contract and bargain on pretty good wages to keep stability in an unstable world around us.”

