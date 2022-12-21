Preparation for winter weather and the roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of mid-Michigan which begins on Thursday.

A significant and high-impact winter storm is expected to begin Thursday afternoon and it will severely impact holiday travel plans.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are all First Alert Weather days due to extremely strong winds and heavy snow that is likely.

Travel will become extremely dangerous as early as Thursday evening and then that will last through Friday and into Saturday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is making sure that their snow plows are ready to work as we brace for this major winter storm.

MDOT said crews will be deployed to clear snow and lay down salt on more than 300 miles of roads.

“We’ll put our people on 24 hours, where we’ll have two shifts, two 12-hour shifts and at that, they’re going to be ready to go,” said Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Communications.

One challenge crews will face, are the expected windy conditions which could blow snow back onto the roads. During this holiday travel week, plow crews remind drivers to drive for the conditions.

If you do plan to be out on the roads Thursday and Friday for any reason here are some things, you need in your car to help ensure your safety.

A flashlight and jumper cables just in case your car stalls out

A shovel just in case you get stuck

A Battery-operated radio to stay informed about what is going on around you.

Keep kitty litter in your car, just in case your car needs extra reaction to pull out of a deep snowbank or a slick spot on the road

Blankets, and a fully stocked first-aid kit

Give yourself more time to get to your destination and give plows more room.

