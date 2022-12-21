LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Thursday, Friday, and Saturday being declared First Alert Weather Days, meteorologist Colton Cichoraki joins the Now Desk to take an in-depth look at what to expect.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 21, 2022

Average High: 34º Average Low 22º

Lansing Record High: 61° 1967

Lansing Record Low: -15° 1864

Jackson Record High: 61º 1967

Jackson Record Low: -7º 1989

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.