No major injuries reported in school bus rollover crash in Calhoun County

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash involving a school bus Tuesday in Lee Township resulted in no major injuries to children or the driver.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of 23 Mile Road and R Drive North. Sheriff’s deputies found several occupants - including children - in the overturned school bus, who were all safely removed.

The school bus driver and a child were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital for medical assessment. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.

