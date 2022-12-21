No major injuries reported in school bus rollover crash in Calhoun County

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office(Steve Hinkley | WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash involving a school bus Tuesday in Lee Township resulted in no major injuries to children or the driver.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of 23 Mile Road and R Drive North. Sheriff’s deputies found several occupants - including children - in the overturned school bus, who were all safely removed.

The school bus driver and a child were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital for medical assessment. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

