In My View: Ishbia’s big purchase of the Phoenix Suns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just think nearly 23 years ago Mat Ishbia was a benchwarmer on Michigan State’s national championship basketball team in 2000.

My how time can change people’s fates. Ishbia, now a billionaire and the owner of United Wholesale Mortgage, has purchased the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and the WNBA Phoenix Mercury for a reported $4 billion. Three MSU alums are now owners in the NBA, Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores being the other two.

I’ll be interested to see if there is any kind of a State of Michigan stamp on the Suns once Ishbia gets rolling as an owner.

