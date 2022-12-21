In My View: Ishbia’s big purchase of the Phoenix Suns

By Tim Staudt
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just think nearly 23 years ago Mat Ishbia was a benchwarmer on Michigan State’s national championship basketball team in 2000.  

My how time can change people’s fates.  Ishbia, now a billionaire and the owner of United Wholesale Mortgage, has purchased the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and the WNBA Phoenix Mercury for a reported $4 billion. Three MSU alums are now owners in the NBA, Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores being the other two. 

I’ll be interested to see if there is any kind of a State of Michigan stamp on the Suns once Ishbia gets rolling as an owner.

