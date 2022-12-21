MSU Signs 26 on first day of recruit signing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker announced the signing of 14 high school recruits on Wednesday and 12 more from the transfer portal. It was day one of the three day early signing period. Tucker says he may sign more players before spring practice. There is another signing period in February. Despite a 5-7 record this past season, Tucker says he has no plans to change any of his assistant coaches.

