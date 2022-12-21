Michigan road crews prepare for Christmas week storm

The Clinton County Road Commission said they are ready for the winter weather and their salt...
The Clinton County Road Commission said they are ready for the winter weather and their salt shed is fully stocked. The salt pile is more than 14 feet tall and fills a building similar to the size of a high school gymnasium.
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - State road crews are preparing for the end of the week snow storm to help you get to your holiday destination safely.

Piles of salt, filling the gas tanks of these plows and making sure everything is in working order - some of the final checks to make sure the trucks are ready to roll when the snow falls.

“Maintenance folks are here, they’re looking at the vehicles, making sure that the lights are working, making sure the fuels are topped off,” said Aaron Jenkins, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Jenkins said MDOT is ready for the major winter storm and crews will be deployed to clear snow and lay down salt for more than 300 miles of roads. In the event of a huge storm, it will be all hands on deck.

“We’ll put our people on 24 hours, where we’ll have two shifts, two-12 hour shifts,” Jenkins said. “They’re going to be ready to go.”

Clinton County Road Commission managing director Doug Steffen said they are ready for the winter weather and their salt sheds are fully stocked.

Clinton County’s salt pile is 14 feet tall and is stored in a shed about the size of a high school gymnasium.

Steffen said one challenge will be windy conditions which could blow snow back onto the roads.

Also, during this holiday week, Jenkins said drivers should give themselves extra time and give plow crews more room to do their job.

“Remember to drive for the conditions of the road,” Jenkins said. “If the roads are bad do yourself a favor, stay home, enjoy your family, if you do need to go out just make sure you’re driving for that condition.”

Road crews are preparing to clear the roads and make sure you and your family get to your holiday destination safely.

Our first alert weather team will continue to monitor the winter storm.

