Michigan Heroes can be nominated for making a difference in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can nominate Michigan residents and organizations as Michigan Heroes (MI Heroes).

Michigan Heroes will be recognized for giving their time, talent, or treasures to make Michigan stronger and more resilient. This recognition can be for a specific service incident, a period of service, or a lifetime of service. Recognition can also be posthumous.

To be named a MI Hero, the person or organization must demonstrate compassion and epitomize the concept of “service above self,” according to MiHeroesProject.org. The award Is not awarded because an individual is volunteering to elect a candidate or put forward a political or religious ideology.

Honorees are selected by community members who completed the nomination form, telling the nominee’s story. Once nominations are received, they will be reviewed to ensure it meets the basic criteria. The MI Hero will then be contacted.

MI Hero is not a competition, and no prizes will be distributed.

You can nominate individuals or organizations by visiting MiHeroesProject.org.

