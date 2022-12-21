Michigan grocery stores see last-minute shoppers before winter storm

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the places people have been flying to is the grocery store. Shoppers are stocking up for the holiday weekend, before the bad winter weather sets in.

Read: Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days

We spoke with shoppers and stores about their pre-storm preparedness.

At Gorman’s Food Market in Lansing, shoppers were getting last-minute groceries hoping to beat the storm.

“Just wanted to get out and get some things because it’s supposed to get really bad, and don’t want to be out in the weather, said Deborah Faust of St. Johns.

Faust said she was on her way to get some deli meat, it’s just the first of many stops Wednesday for her. “Once I head home, towards St. Johns, I’m going to stop at some stores, there on the way home to finish my Christmas stuff.”

Over at Campbell’s Market Basket in East Lansing, shoppers were busy picking up gift baskets and other items for their holiday celebrations.

Campbell’s Market Basket owner Ken Campbell said he wants to make sure shelves are fully stocked before the winter storm hits.

“We’re stocking, getting all our trucks in a day early, but it really helps around the holidays,” Campbell said. “Regardless of the weather, we got to keep the store stocked because we get a lot of last-minute shoppers in here.”

“We might to a Charcuterie board for Christmas dinner, so we might get some like cheese or they got some salsa and hot sauces here,” said Joe Dewan who works in East Lansing.

Hoping to beat the storm and make sure they have everything for what’s shaping up to be a white Christmas.

Both stores told us they plan to stay open during the storm, but you should be prepared for some store closures in case of power outages.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.