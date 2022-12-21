Meridian Township seeks proposals for Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration

Windsurfers enjoying Lake Lansing in May 2021.
Windsurfers enjoying Lake Lansing in May 2021.(Kaylie Crowe)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Meridian Township are seeking proposals for a Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration.

Rather than using a seawall or another hard structure to protect property from erosion, natural shorelines are buffers that may include erosion control fabrics, native vegetation and rocks. Some natural shorelines use living and nonliving plant materials alongside natural and synthetic support.

According to the township, natural shorelines have economic benefits by being more cost-effective than installing hardened structures, less susceptible to ice damage and can increase property values. In addition to financial benefits, township officials said building a natural shoreline will benefit the wildlife of the Lake Lansing watershed while preventing erosion.

The proposals requested are intended to be used as a visual example and blueprint for lakefront owners that may “may wish to improve the health and function of their own shoreline.”

Meridian Township will be accepting demonstration proposals until Jan. 6, 2023. Full details can be read here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Township Fire Department is responding to an active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off...
Multiple crews respond to fire at Knob Hill Apartments
Porch pirate of Bath Township caught
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days
Lansing officers released from the hospital after exposure to white substance
Alleged underwear thief caught in Williamston

Latest News

29-year-old woman reportedly stabbed by man in Jackson County
‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan
Meridian Township Fire Chief Mike Hamel tells News 10 that the department received a call about...
Knob Hill Apartment fire
Multiple crews respond to fire at Knob Hill Apartments
Multiple crews respond to fire at Knob Hill Apartments