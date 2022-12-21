OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters are responding to an active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off Okemos Road just off Jolly Road on Wednesday around 11:10 a.m.

Officials told News 10 that it is at the Knob Hill Apartment Complex.

Meridian Township Fire Department received the original call. The City of Mason Fire Department and East Lansing Fire Department is currently assisting with the active fire.

News 10 is on the scene. We will have more as this story develops.

Active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off Okemos Road
Active fire at 2300 Knob Hill Drive off Okemos Road(WILX News 10)

