McLaren Greater Lansing nurse honored with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses

McLaren Greater Lansing nurse honored with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses
McLaren Greater Lansing nurse honored with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses(McLaren Greater Lansing)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nurse Isabelle Beck was honored by McLaren Greater Lansing with the DAISY Award for the Extraordinary Nurses recognizing the exceptional care she provides every day.

Beck was nominated by a patient. The patient said that Beck made them feel so comfortable and kept their spirits up while they were sick. “She was able to hold conversations that weren’t always about medication or what was wrong with me, which helped ease my anxiety so much,” said the patient who nominated Beck. “She kept me laughing, informed, and comfortable the entire time. She was so responsive and quick to show up if I needed her, and when doctors came in and explained something I didn’t understand, she would stay after they left and break it down for me so I wasn’t left in the dark.”

Beck was recognized by hospital leadership and co-workers and received a certificate commending her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse,” as well as a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona people in Zimbabwe.

Nurse Isabelle Beck was honored with the DAISY Award for
Nurse Isabelle Beck was honored with the DAISY Award for(McLaren Greater Lansing)

Beck joined McLaren in 2022 and works on the patient floor 7 West. Her co-workers also speak highly of her and shared that she is an amazing nurse and co-worker.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porch pirate of Bath Township caught
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days
Lansing officers released from the hospital after exposure to white substance
Victim identified in M-21 crash in Ovid Township
Alleged underwear thief caught in Williamston

Latest News

MLK roundabout is located at S. MLK Drive and E. Morrell Street
City of Jackson residents can give feedback for new MLK Drive roundabout sculpture
Michigan Heroes can be nominated for making a difference in Michigan
The Township will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling in Nancy Moore Park.
Meridian Township to offer Christmas Tree Disposal after Christmas
State Christmas tree is a beautiful 63-foot spruce from St. Johns.
Spread holiday cheer at the Community Caroling at the State Capitol