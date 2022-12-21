McLaren Greater Lansing nurse honored with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nurse Isabelle Beck was honored by McLaren Greater Lansing with the DAISY Award for the Extraordinary Nurses recognizing the exceptional care she provides every day.

Beck was nominated by a patient. The patient said that Beck made them feel so comfortable and kept their spirits up while they were sick. “She was able to hold conversations that weren’t always about medication or what was wrong with me, which helped ease my anxiety so much,” said the patient who nominated Beck. “She kept me laughing, informed, and comfortable the entire time. She was so responsive and quick to show up if I needed her, and when doctors came in and explained something I didn’t understand, she would stay after they left and break it down for me so I wasn’t left in the dark.”

Beck was recognized by hospital leadership and co-workers and received a certificate commending her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse,” as well as a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona people in Zimbabwe.

Nurse Isabelle Beck was honored with the DAISY Award for (McLaren Greater Lansing)

Beck joined McLaren in 2022 and works on the patient floor 7 West. Her co-workers also speak highly of her and shared that she is an amazing nurse and co-worker.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.