Hall of Fame Running Back Harris Dies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died at the age of 72 just days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception.” His catch for the Pittsburgh Steelers is considered the most iconic play in NFL history. Harris ran for 12,120 yards and won four Super Bowl rings with Pittsburgh in the 1970s. The team’s dynasty began in earnest when Harris decided to keep running during a last-second heave by quarterback Terry Bradshaw in a playoff game against Oakland in 1972. His catch and run off a deflected pass gave the Steelers their first-ever playoff win. Harris’ son, Dok, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his father died overnight. No cause of death was given.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.