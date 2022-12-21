Grand Rapids man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for COVID relief fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Rapids man, Jemar Mason, 47-years-old has been sentenced to 87 months in prison for his role in a plot to obtain more than $1.4 million COVID relief funds and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

In addition to the sentencing, Judge Jane Beckering ordered Mason to spend six years on supervised release after his confinement and to pay restitution of $1,495,067.

“Instead of treating the COVID-19 pandemic as a tragedy, Jemar Mason welcomed it as an opportunity to get rich quick. He took money intended to keep workers from losing their jobs, all while dealing cocaine.” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten for the Western District of Michigan. “My office remains committed to holding fraudsters fully accountable for their misdeeds.”

Mason pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. In 2020, he joined a scheme with four other people: Andre Jackson, a former police officer from Georgia, Jackson’s “accountant,” a local used-car salesman, and a local cocaine user named David Kurbanov.

The group worked together to help Mason and Kurbanov prepare fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act.

This Act was a federal law designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of forgivable loans to small businesses through the PPP program. Mason and his co-conspirators exploited the program to obtain approximately $1.495 million in fraud proceeds. Afterward, the group attempted to hide the proceeds by marking spending like car purchases as “payroll” expenses. Mason and Kurbanov also attempted to wire $500,000 to an overseas bank account that Jackson selected in order to invest the money for their own profit.

Investigators from the Internal Revenue Service detected the plot and took steps to freeze the bank accounts of the conspirators, ultimately recovering approximately $1.123 million of the fraud proceeds. Federal prosecutors in the Western District of Michigan brought charges against five codefendants, including Mason, all of whom have now been convicted in connection with the scheme.

Mason’s criminal activity went beyond financial crimes: he was also trafficking cocaine. After obtaining a Title III wire intercept, investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration learned that Mason, his coconspirators, and associates were actively dealing drugs throughout West Michigan. Search warrants later uncovered multiple stash locations that were used to hide drugs, firearms, and drug-dealing tools. Mason also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

“Mason exploited the pandemic to defraud United States taxpayers for his own personal gain,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Charles Miller, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Detroit Field Office. “IRS-CI is proud to work with our law enforcement partners to hold wrongdoers accountable and to protect the integrity of vital federal assistance programs.”

