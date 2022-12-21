First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A significant storm system will head into the Great Lakes region today and will be in the area into the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Mid-Michigan starting at 4 P.M. today until 1 A.M. Saturday. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for West Michigan including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. Get your travels and shopping done this morning before the snow starts to fly this afternoon.

Today, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days: A rapidly strengthening area of low pressure will be moving into the region. Snow will start to fly this afternoon and will be wet for the afternoon commute. Roads will become hazardous tonight with any moisture freezing and snow coming down. Snow will then continue overnight into Friday and it will be heavy at times. Winds are going to pick up tonight and will be strongest during the day on Friday. Top wind gusts of over 45 mph are not out of the question and there could be power outages not only locally but around the state. The most widespread snow will begin to wind down Friday, but additional lake effect snow is expected Friday night into Saturday. It will not be until Saturday afternoon and evening that the snow begins to wind down. Even so, a few flurries will still be possible into Christmas Day. The wind will die down on Saturday as the system begins to pull away.

Given the strength of the winds and the amount of blowing snow that will occur, blizzard conditions are possible. Travel will become very difficult if not impossible beginning late tonight and lasting into Friday and Saturday. Total snowfall accumulation will be hard to measure due to the wind but most of the area will see a general 6-10′' of snow by the time it is all said and done. Snowfall totals of a foot or more are not out of the question, especially west of US-127.

In addition to the snow and wind, arctic air is expected to move in with this system. Temperatures will rise into the 30s on today and then rapidly fall tonight. During the day on Friday, temperatures will likely be in the teens with wind chills near -15. l.

Stick with News 10 for continuous updates on this significant winter storm.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 22, 2022

Average High: 34º Average Low 22º

Lansing Record High: 57° 1941

Lansing Record Low: -15° 1870

Jackson Record High: 61º 2015

Jackson Record Low: -12º 1989

