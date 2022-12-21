Families receiving cash assistance may see increases in child support paid to them

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan parents who receive cash assistance may see an increase in child support paid to them under a policy change enabled by the state’s 2023 budget.

With the budget, low-income families that are receiving both cash assistance and child support would receive an additional $1.1 million this year. Without the change, the $1.1 million would be regained by the state instead of reaching children.

“We’re pleased to place Michigan at the forefront of the movement among states to implement a full pass-through,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of MDHHS, which houses the state’s Office of Child Support. “Putting more money into the accounts of families is especially important right now, with living expenses increasing.

Families receiving cash assistance will get the increased payments only if the parent who owes child support pays it in the month it is due. Court-ordered medical support payments will not be passed through to cash assistance recipients who are Medicaid beneficiaries and will continue to be paid to the state to offset Medicaid expenses.

Starting with the signing of the fiscal year 2020 state budget, Governor Gretchen Whitmer created a partial child support “pass-through” to allow families to receive additional funds. In 2021, families who received cash assistance and child support got $2.65 million in child support instead of these funds reimbursing state and federal program costs. This policy continued in 2022.

The funding being sent to families rather than the state keeping it may increase participation and cooperation with Michigan’s Child Support Program. MDHHS said that paying parents know a portion of what they pay will go to the family instead of the government. The parent or caretaker who receives the child support is also more likely to help the program establish and enforce child support orders instead of bypassing the program through a personal arrangement.

Currently, MDHHS passes through up to $200 of child support each month to families with two or more children and up to $100 to families with one child. MDHHS keeps a portion of child support payments above those amounts that would be paid to parents who receive cash assistance. This collected money is paid to the federal and state government to offset Family Independence Program expenses. However, federal law permits states to “pass-through” child support directly to families instead of using it to recoup the government expenses.

Child support payment changes will begin in January 2023. Cash assistance clients who have received a child support payment in the past six months will receive a letter notifying them of the change.

More information can be found by visiting www.Michigan.gov/ChildSupport.

