Correa Signs With Mets Not Giants

FILE - Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa rounds third base during a baseball game against the Los...
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa rounds third base during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
-Carlos Correa has agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Details were first reported by the New York Post. Correa is an All-Star shortstop but would play third base for the Mets. Correa’s addition would increase the Mets’ luxury tax payroll next year to the $385 million range. That would put them on track to pay a record tax of about $110 million.

