Correa Signs With Mets Not Giants

-Carlos Correa has agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Details were first reported by the New York Post. Correa is an All-Star shortstop but would play third base for the Mets. Correa’s addition would increase the Mets’ luxury tax payroll next year to the $385 million range. That would put them on track to pay a record tax of about $110 million.

