‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the upcoming winter weather, officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Wednesday.

The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division have begun initiating their policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy.”

“It is going to be far too cold outside for people and I have been working with our city departments to help get people into warm, safe shelter as much as possible,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

Officials with the city said the HRCS has been communicating with organizations to make sure there are plans in place with shelters to keep residents warm.

Thursday and Friday cold-weather shelters:

Day: Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

Night: Holy Cross New Hope Community Center and The Outreach Drop-In Center

Saturday and Sunday cold-weather shelters:

Day: Advent House

Night: The Outreach Drop-In Center

More information can be found on Lansing’s official website.

