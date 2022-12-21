City of Jackson residents can give feedback for new MLK Drive roundabout sculpture

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is collecting feedback from residents for the new MLK Drive roundabout sculpture.

Residents will decide what kind of sculpture should go in the MLK Drive roundabout. Sculpture proposals are posted on the City website for review and input from members of the Jackson community.

An open house event will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the MLK Recreation Center located at 1107 Adrian St. This will give residents the opportunity to get an up-close look at the artwork and give in-person feedback.

The MLK Roundabout Art Committee is facilitating the sculpture selection. The committee is made up of First Ward City Councilwoman Arlene Robinson and select members of the Jackson Public Arts Commission, Racial Equity Commission and MLK Corridor Improvement Authority. Currently, the committee is now considering four sculpture proposals from four artists: Ken Thompson, Maxwell Emcays, Doug Jones, and Chris Turner.

“This new art piece will be a fixture of our neighborhood for decades, so it’s important people have their voices heard and feel it reflects our community,” said City Councilwoman Arlene Robinson.

Robinson represents the area where the new artwork will be installed and invites her neighbors to be involved in the selection process.

The roundabout is located at S. MLK Drive and E. Morrell Street was completed in 2020. The City of Jackson put out a call for submissions in Sept. for artwork specific to the MLK Drive Roundabout. The City also asked that the submissions be reflective of the south side neighborhood and Martin Luther King’s legacy.

This will be the fourth roundabout/ gateway to receive a sculpture installation in the City of Jackson.

The City is encouraging residents to review the sculpture designs on their website and email feedback to recreation@cityofjackson.org or attend the open house event on Jan. 4.

The committee will most likely make their decision later this winter. The final selection will be installed later in 2023.

