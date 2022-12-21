Chelsea’s Bush Joins MHSAA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brad Bush is joining the Michigan High School Athletic Association as an assistant director. Bush, 52, has been serving as athletic director at Chelsea High School where he also formerly served as head football coach. Bush will serve as the MHSAA’s lead administrator for baseball and also among lead administrators for the officials program.

