Alcohol, drugs believed to be factor in Jackson County stabbing

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was assaulted Wednesday morning while trying to retrieve items from a home in Tompkins Township.

Deputies were called to a home on Dixon Road at about 3 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. According to authorities, a 29-year-old woman had gone to a residence to retrieve property when she was confronted by a 57-year-old man from Rives Junction. The man reportedly assaulted the woman with a knife and barricaded himself inside the home.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man and woman were involved in a domestic relationship.

With the assistance of Michigan State Police, the man was taken into custody. The woman was taken to Henry Ford Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol and drugs are believed to be factors in the incident.

