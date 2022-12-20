WMU-Cooley Law School releases free, accessible power of attorney documents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are a couple of new documents that can help get your affairs in order.

The Kimble Center for Legal Drafting at WMU-Cooley Law School has released downloadable medical power of attorney and durable power of attorney for finances. The documents allow Michiganders to name someone to make financial decisions on their behalf if they become incapacitated.

While a lot of legal documents can be wordy or dense, these documents have been tested with typical users and a legal specialist designed them to be user-friendly.

“Anyone who uses it will see at a glance it’s easy, it’s inviting, it looks different from any other legal document,” said senior director Joseph Kimble. “We think it’ll be very easy for users to navigate through.”

The documents are available for free. They are both screen readable and can be filled out online.

You can find the documents on the Kimble Center website.

