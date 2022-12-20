Will Correa Still End Up With Giants?

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa stretches as he gets ready for baseball batting practice at...
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa stretches as he gets ready for baseball batting practice at Hammond Stadium Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop’s physical. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Giants have not announced publicly any details regarding Correa’s $350 million, 13-year agreement, not even that Tuesday’s availability was to introduce the prized free agent. One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in M-21 crash in Ovid Township
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday, Friday And Saturday Are First Alert Weather Days
Lansing officers released from the hospital after exposure to white substance
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Lansing Police officers sent to the hospital after being exposed to white substance

Latest News

Explaining the latest news about 2023 Masters Tournament
LIV Players Can Compete at Masters
The Argentine soccer team shows off their World Cup trophy from a bus as they are welcomed home...
Chaos at World Cup Parade
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Lands Transfer Linebacker
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Hosting Another Game Tuesday