Alleged underwear thief caught in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail after being caught stealing underwear from a community laundry room.

Williamston Police said from October through November, a person was stealing multiple pairs of women’s underwear after illegally entering a communal laundry room. An investigation was launched and police were able to identify a suspect and get a search warrant. While investigating, the suspect was arrested and put in Ingham County Jail.

On Tuesday, the suspect was arraigned for breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, and two counts of larceny.

