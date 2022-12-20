Tuesday morning update on late week storm and trending headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk with the latest on s a storm expected later in the week.

News 10 Today’s Taylor Gattoni joins to look at the trending headlines including pharmacies limiting the sale of children’s medication, another death tied to Takata airbags, and a hero’s welcome home. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 20, 2022

Average High: 34º Average Low 22º

Lansing Record High: 59° 1957

Lansing Record Low: -10° 1876

Jackson Record High: 58º 1949

Jackson Record Low: -6º 1963

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.