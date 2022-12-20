Tuesday morning update on late week storm and trending headlines

Tuesday morning update on late week storm and trending headlines
Tuesday morning update on late week storm and trending headlines(Photographer: Askolds Berovskis | Envato)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk with the latest on s a storm expected later in the week.

News 10 Today’s Taylor Gattoni joins to look at the trending headlines including pharmacies limiting the sale of children’s medication, another death tied to Takata airbags, and a hero’s welcome home. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 20, 2022

  • Average High: 34º Average Low 22º
  • Lansing Record High: 59° 1957
  • Lansing Record Low: -10° 1876
  • Jackson Record High: 58º 1949
  • Jackson Record Low: -6º 1963

