Tow To Go program returns this week to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance.
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the new year to keep drunk drivers off the road.
AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023.
More information can be found on the official AAA website here.
