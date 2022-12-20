LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk our First Alert Weather Days extend to include Saturday. We have the day’s trending headlines including a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hitting California, egg prices on the rise, and Messi claiming another record.

Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 20, 2022

  • Average High: 34º Average Low 22º
  • Lansing Record High: 59° 1957
  • Lansing Record Low: -10° 1876
  • Jackson Record High: 58º 1949
  • Jackson Record Low: -6º 1963

