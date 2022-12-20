Studio 10 Tidbit: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Premiered 76 Years Ago Today!

On this day in 1946 the Christmas classic, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ premiered in theaters
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Christmas classic ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ premiered in movie theaters 76 years ago today. Frank Capra’s film would go on to be considered one of the best movies in American cinema history and receive five nominations for Academy Awards. To this day many local movie theaters release the movie during the holiday season.

That’s this weeks Studio 10 Tidbit.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in M-21 crash in Ovid Township
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday, Friday And Saturday Are First Alert Weather Days
Lansing officers released from the hospital after exposure to white substance
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Lansing Police officers sent to the hospital after being exposed to white substance

Latest News

Studio 10 Presents: Residents celebrate with giant Christmas feast at Burcham Hills
Residents celebrate with giant Christmas feast at Burcham Hills
Hooray for Kwanzaa
Hooray for Kwanzaa!
Studio 10 celebrates Hanukkah with MSU Hillel