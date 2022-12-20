Sparrow Hospital honors ICU nurse with award after compassionate care for COVID patient

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary, compassionate, and skillful care given by nurses every day. Nurse Della Uekert has been recognized with the DAISY Award by E.W. Sparrow Hospital for going above and beyond to deliver compassionate care for a patient suffering from COVID.

John Aleo, who had most of his pituitary gland removed nearly three years ago because of a tumor, was diagnosed with COVID this fall but was unable to create enough adrenaline to fight the virus according to a statement from Sparrow Hospital. As a result, he was placed on a ventilator at the hospital and formed a close bond with Della, who provided exceptional and comforting care in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU).

“Della, with her sweet voice and soft touch to his chest, would reassure John by telling him that he was in the hospital, in a safe place, she was his nurse, and she was taking good care of him,” said John’s wife, Pat Aleo. “He would very quickly respond to her voice. She was so reassuring, even to me, that I could go home and get a good night’s rest knowing he was in excellent care.”

E.W. Sparrow Hospital nurse Della Uekert displays her DAISY Award for outstanding nursing. (E.W. Sparrow Hospital)

Della received a certificate of recognition, a DAISY pin to wear at work, and a serpentine stone sculpture carved by the artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. The “Healer’s Touch” sculpture depicts the embracing relationship nurses have with their patients.

“I truly believe that being an ICU nurse is going to be one of the greatest privileges of my life and the ability of one of my patients to walk up to me and thank me for being his nurse will be something that I will never forget for the rest of my career,” said Uekert.

Della graduated from Lansing Community College in May and now works with board-certified physicians to treat patients who are severely ill and require intensive, round-the-clock and leading-edge care.

“As a new nurse, just graduating in 2022, Della has shown caring, compassion, and excellence every day. This recognition is well deserved,” said Mashyl Cook, MICU Department Manager.

Nurses are nominated by their patients and patients’ families. DAISY Award nominations are accepted at Sparrow throughout the year. You can learn more about the DAISY Award by visiting Sparrow.org/DAISY .

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.