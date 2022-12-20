Porch pirate of Bath Township caught

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The porch pirate of Mid-Michigan was caught.

Bath Township Police announced the person that was seen stealing packages off of porches in Meridian Township and Bath Township was caught on Tuesday. An officer recognized the car which was captured on all door cameras that were provided by the victims. The officer pulled the car over and found some of the items that were stolen.

Background: Meridian Township police seek porch pirate caught on camera

Almost all of the stolen packages were recovered after police investigated the home of the suspect.

“We have notified the other jurisdictions and are working with them to get everyone’s property back to them in time for Christmas,” said Bath Township Police.

Authorities said they can not identify the suspect at this time.

