In My View: Lions fate with the playoffs

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions may come down to their final game in Green Bay on Jan. 8 before they know their fate of making the playoffs. 

The Lions can’t slip up with a loss this Sunday at Carolina or New Year’s Day in the home finale against the Chicago Bears.  Either way, it has been a remarkable turnaround that should set the table for a legitimate divisional title run for next year.

