In My View: Lions fate with the playoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions may come down to their final game in Green Bay on Jan. 8 before they know their fate of making the playoffs.

The Lions can’t slip up with a loss this Sunday at Carolina or New Year’s Day in the home finale against the Chicago Bears. Either way, it has been a remarkable turnaround that should set the table for a legitimate divisional title run for next year.

