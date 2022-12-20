MSU Lands Transfer Linebacker

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will sign football recruits to begin a three day period on Wednesday and the group will include linebacker Aaron Alexander, formerly of Belleville High School who played three games last season at Massachusetts. MSU coach Mel Tucker is expected to sign 13 high schoolers and at least seven transfers. He lost eight high schoolers who decommitted during the past year. The next signing period comes up in February.

MSU Women Hosting Another Game Tuesday