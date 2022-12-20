Michigan Board of State Canvassers to discuss challenges to recounts
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Board of State Canvassers will meet to discuss the challenges appealed in the partial recounts of Proposals 2 and 3.
The BOC announced on Monday that they will meet at the Heritage Hall Capitol visitor center on Wednesday morning to discuss several topics including the recounts of proposals 2 and 3 which voters said yes to on the ballot in the November election.
They are expected to discuss the following in Wednesday’s meeting:
- “Consideration of the meeting minutes for the December 5, 2022 meeting
- Consideration of pending challenges appealed to the board in the partial recounts of proposal 2022-2 and Proposal 2022-3
- Consideration of pending challenges appealed to the board in the partial recount proposal 2022-2
- Certification of the partial recount of Proposal 2022-2
- Consideration of pending challenges appealed to the board in the partial recount proposal 2022-3
- Certification of the partial recount of Proposal 2022-3
- Other business as presented to the board
- Public comment”
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.