Michigan Board of State Canvassers to discuss challenges to recounts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Board of State Canvassers will meet to discuss the challenges appealed in the partial recounts of Proposals 2 and 3.

The BOC announced on Monday that they will meet at the Heritage Hall Capitol visitor center on Wednesday morning to discuss several topics including the recounts of proposals 2 and 3 which voters said yes to on the ballot in the November election.

They are expected to discuss the following in Wednesday’s meeting:

“Consideration of the meeting minutes for the December 5, 2022 meeting Consideration of pending challenges appealed to the board in the partial recounts of proposal 2022-2 and Proposal 2022-3 Consideration of pending challenges appealed to the board in the partial recount proposal 2022-2 Certification of the partial recount of Proposal 2022-2 Consideration of pending challenges appealed to the board in the partial recount proposal 2022-3 Certification of the partial recount of Proposal 2022-3 Other business as presented to the board Public comment”

