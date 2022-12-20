Meridian Township police seeks 3 in purse snatching incident
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three people.
According to authorities, they are wanted for questioning in a purse snatching and illegal use of a credit card investigation.
Anyone who can identify the three is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-5296).
