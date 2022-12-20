Meridian Township to offer Christmas Tree Disposal after Christmas

The Township will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling in Nancy Moore Park.
By Kayla Jones
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township is encouraging residents to recycle their holiday decorations. The Township will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling in Nancy Moore Park.

Trees should be free of the following:

  • Wire
  • Metal Bracing
  • Nails
  • Plastic Bags
  • Rope
  • Christmas Garland
  • Lights

Wreaths will not be accepted.

Trees can be dropped off at no charge from dawn until dusk starting Dec. 26 through January 31 at Nancy Moore Park located at 1960 Gaylord C. Smith Court, Haslett.

In addition to trees, other yard waste can also be recycled at the Meridian Township Recycling Center, operated by Reclaimed by Design located at 5976 E. Lake Drive, Haslett. There is a fee of $5 to $10, depending upon the size.

Artificial trees are also accepted for a $5 charge.

Winter hours for the Recycling Center are Monday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

