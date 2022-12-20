Meijer to offer discounts on produce for SNAP customers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in December to help lower the cost of groceries.

In addition to the extra benefits, Midwest retailer Meijer recently announced that they will begin offering special discounts on fruits and vegetables for its SNAP customers. The incentives apply at all Meijer supercenters, neighborhood markets, and Express locations, and will remain in effect for the remainder of 2022.

The promotional period will provide 10 percent off fresh fruits and vegetables.

Meijer will also provide coupons to its SNAP customers to take similar discounts off future purchases of qualifying produce.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

One Person: $281

Two Persons: $516

Three Persons: $740

Four Persons: $939

·Five Persons: $1,116

Six Persons: $1,339

Seven Persons: $1,480

Eight Persons: $1,691

Secured by U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow as Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, the federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive additional benefits.

Those who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits on their Michigan Bridge Card at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or call a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

You can ask questions about the additional benefits by calling or emailing your caseworker.

