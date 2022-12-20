Meijer to offer discounts on produce for SNAP customers

(PRNewswire)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in December to help lower the cost of groceries.

Related: Lower grocery costs for Michiganders for the holiday season

In addition to the extra benefits, Midwest retailer Meijer recently announced that they will begin offering special discounts on fruits and vegetables for its SNAP customers. The incentives apply at all Meijer supercenters, neighborhood markets, and Express locations, and will remain in effect for the remainder of 2022.

The promotional period will provide 10 percent off fresh fruits and vegetables.

Meijer will also provide coupons to its SNAP customers to take similar discounts off future purchases of qualifying produce.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

  • One Person: $281
  • Two Persons: $516
  • Three Persons: $740
  • Four Persons: $939
  • ·Five Persons: $1,116
  • Six Persons: $1,339
  • Seven Persons: $1,480
  • Eight Persons: $1,691

Secured by U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow as Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, the federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive additional benefits.

Those who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits on their Michigan Bridge Card at  www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or call a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

You can ask questions about the additional benefits by calling or emailing your caseworker.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in M-21 crash in Ovid Township
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday And Friday Are First Alert Weather Days
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Lansing officers released from the hospital after exposure to white substance
Lansing Police officers sent to the hospital after being exposed to white substance

Latest News

Tuesday morning update on late week storm and trending headlines
Tuesday morning update on late week storm and trending headlines
Lower grocery costs for Michiganders for the holiday season
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Make holiday returns easier and hassle-free this year
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday And Friday Are First Alert Weather Days