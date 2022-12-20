Make holiday returns easier and hassle-free this year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday shopping season is underway earlier than ever this year and more buying may mean more returns.

The retail return merry-go-round is now at a fever pitch thanks to the ease of pointing, clicking and buying.

In 2021, consumers returned 158 billion dollars of merchandise purchased just during the holidays.

Michael Garfield, the high-tech Texan, Specializes in technology and consumer lifestyles. He said retailers want to make it easy for you to buy and return. This way the consumer will come back.

“They’ve got to make it hassle-free. Because that loyalty is going to be there and that loyalty, it turns into repeat business,” Garfield.

No matter who the retailer is when it comes to returns. Always keep your receipts and save your packaging until you are sure it is a keeper.

