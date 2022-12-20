Lower grocery costs for Michiganders for the holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All eligible Michigan families will receive additional assistance to help lower the cost of groceries.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that families will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michigan residents in more than 700,000 households keep more of their income.

“This extra food assistance will help Michiganders feed their families during the holiday season,” said Governor Whitmer. “I will continue to work with our partners at the federal and state levels so that residents can keep their hard-earned dollars to pay for other critical household expenses.”

Eligible clients who receive food assistance will receive the additional benefits on their Bridge Card between December 17 through 24. These benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households that received more than $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits on their Michigan Bridge Card by visiting www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

You can ask questions about the additional benefits by calling or emailing your caseworker.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.