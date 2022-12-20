LIV Players Can Compete at Masters

Explaining the latest news about 2023 Masters Tournament
Explaining the latest news about 2023 Masters Tournament
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-The Masters is keeping its criteria the same for next year. That means 16 players from Saudi-funded LIV Golf will be at Augusta National to compete for a green jacket. Club chairman Fred Ridley says he’s disappointed in the fractured nature of golf. But he says the focus of the Masters is to bring the top players together from around the world. The 16 players from LIV Golf include six former champions and six who qualify by being in the top 50 in the world ranking. Ridley said the club still reserves the right to alter its criteria for 2024.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in M-21 crash in Ovid Township
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday, Friday And Saturday Are First Alert Weather Days
Lansing officers released from the hospital after exposure to white substance
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Lansing Police officers sent to the hospital after being exposed to white substance

Latest News

The Argentine soccer team shows off their World Cup trophy from a bus as they are welcomed home...
Chaos at World Cup Parade
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa stretches as he gets ready for baseball batting practice at...
Will Correa Still End Up With Giants?
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Lands Transfer Linebacker
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Hosting Another Game Tuesday