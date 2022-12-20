Lansing Police help donate to 21 families in need for the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police helped sponsor 21 families in need by donating gifts and groceries before the holidays.

On Tuesday morning, police officers from the Lansing Police Department loaded their cars with presents and other goods to hand out to families in need. 19 of the 21 families received their donations on Tuesday. According to the LPD, sponsored families are referred to by community members who know families who may need help during the holidays.

Lansing Police community service officer Anthony Vandevoorde said that the sponsored families would be ecstatic when they were given donations. He later said sponsorships like Meijer allowed them to be able to donate to families in need.

“Other officers in the Lansing Police Department actually stepped up and sponsored families themselves out of their own pocket with their families,” said Vandevoorde.

Kids receive gifts while families receive household items. LPD also bought extra food for the holiday week because they know kids will be home from school the entire week.

