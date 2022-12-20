Firefighters donate coats to kids at Hunt Elementary

(Jackson firefighters)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters got together at Hunt Elementary to donate coats to kids in the area.

Firefighters from the City of Jackson and Summit Township joined together to help donate coats to kids in need. More than 100 coats were fundraised by firefighters. The coats were then given out to kids at Hunt Elementary School in Jackson Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said coats will also be donated to kids at Townsend Elementary School in Vandercook Lake. Meanwhile, the Exchange Club of Jackson was also there rounding out the coats with hat and glove donations for the kids.

The school districts worked with the fire crews to help identify kids who needed a new winter coat this holiday season.

This was the third year this fundraiser was run by Jackson firefighters.

