Detroit man to be prosecuted under law recognizing link between animal abuse and domestic violence

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A Detroit man accused of torturing a small dog as part of ongoing abuse of his former girlfriend will stand trial.

Julius Holley, 55, waived a preliminary exam before being bound over for trial on the following:

One count of first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony and/or $5,000;

One count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, a 10-year felony and/or $5,000;

One count of larceny in a building, a four-year felony and/or $5,000.00, and;

One count of stalking, a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000.00.

Under a 2019 Michigan law, a person that tortures or kills a pet with the intent to cause mental distress or suffering to another person - or to extort control over another person - is guilty of a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The law, which can be read in full here, recognizes the connection between domestic violence and animal abuse, providing law enforcement with the necessary tools to hold the perpetrators responsible for their dangerous actions.

The Department of the Attorney General is alleging Holley went into his ex-girlfriend’s home without permission and took her dog, a Yorkshire Terrier mix, and other items. He then sent her videos of him beating and torturing the dog.

Eventually, the dog was left in a bucket next to a house but was then taken by the Michigan Humane Society so to ensure it could not be abused again.

“Law enforcement is all too familiar with the link between domestic violence and animal abuse,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “State law that rightfully acknowledges the relationship between these two crimes provides prosecutors with the tools necessary to hold accountable these violent offenders.”

